20 Guam guardsmen receive COVID-19 vaccine

VACCINATED: Maj. Gen. Esther Aguigui, the adjutant general of the Guam National Guard, was among about 20 guardsmen who received COVID-19 shots on Thursday. The Guam Guard expects to see about 40 guardsmen receiving shots as part of the Phase 1a vaccine prioritization. These guardsmen are medics at Guam Memorial Hospital, drivers for the isolation facility and officials in the Guard's command. COVID-19 vaccination is voluntary in the Guam Guard, but officials from the Guard's command hope they can show "it’s the right thing to do," the Guam National Guard said in a statement. Photo courtesy Guam National Guard