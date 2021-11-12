While work is on a floating city that launches military aircraft into the sky from the middle of the ocean, "home is where the heart is," said Seaman Maria Maglasang, an island girl and sailor on the USS Carl Vinson.

The John F. Kennedy High School graduate hasn't been home in almost three years. She and about 5,000 crew members of the Carl Vinson are on island since the aircraft carrier pulled into port at Naval Base Guam on Veterans Day. Military officials said at least 20 sailors serving aboard the ship have ties to Guam.

For Maglasang, Guam is home. And she missed it.

"I would say I miss my mother, food on the island. I miss everything," Maglasang said. "My heart is through the roof right now. I haven't seen home in so long, I almost teared up coming off the brow. My plans for home is to spend time with family. Just relax, go around the island maybe, and just get some well-deserved rest."

But rest will come after she surprises her family with her arrival.

"Only my aunt knows. I have some Navy friends here and they are going to pick me up. Then I'm going to grab my aunt and surprise my mom with lechon," she said.

Maglasang has been on the USS Carl Vinson for less than a year, and transitioning from land to sea was an experience.

"First, it's a lot of puking," Maglasang said. "Getting off the ship and I still feel like the land … is moving. Right now it feels really good to be off the ship."

Her plans involve spending time with family and friends, but she also plans to give shipmates a tour of the island's popular sites.

"I'm taking people around the island with me to show them what we have to offer; tell them the tale of Two Lovers Point," she said.

In terms of what to expect in Guam, Lt. Cmdr. Kamille Pizarro said she fielded lots of questions.

"The No. 1 question that they asked me is where can I get good food to eat. Secondly, what are the things we could do on island," said Pizarro, who was last on Guam in December 2018.

She has been on board the Carl Vinson since April, and while she's gotten her sea legs, she is excited to plant her feet in the sand.

"This is the first carrier I've been on. I've been on two other ships but they were destroyers. So much smaller in scale. Destroyers have about 300 people. Our carrier carries about 5,000 people," Pizzarro said.

Asked how she feels to be back home, she responded: "I am overwhelmed with joy."

"This is truly a blessing. This has always been a dream for me, to be able to come home. But not just come home – to come home as a sailor, come home aboard a ship and be here along with my shipmates. It's priceless."

Chief Petty Officer Christian Cabedo, of Dededo, has served on the carrier since 2017. He was aboard the Carl Vinson when it visited Guam in 2018. This is his first time back home since then.

"There's nothing like the sight of your island home," he said.

"Oh, the butterflies in the stomach all day, every day. It doesn't matter how many times I pulled in, I can't remember how many times," he said. "I've pulled in on the USS Ronald Reagan, the USS George Washington, and now here. I have been fortunate enough and blessed in my career to come home each time, and every time I have had butterflies in my stomach."

He will be knocking on friends' and family members' doors, surprising them with visits while on liberty.

Flagship

Commissioned in 1982, the Carl Vinson is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group I, which is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Carl Vinson departed San Diego on Aug. 2. Commanding officer Capt. P. Scott Miller, is a second-generation naval aviator.

Part of the ship's mission is to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready response force.

This is the inaugural deployment of the F-35C Lightning II and the CMV-22B Osprey aircraft in the advanced "Air Wing of the Future."

"What we do bring this time, though, is we are the United States Navy's most lethal aircraft carrier with the F-35 Charlies on board, with the CMV-22B. We have a couple of other kinds of airplanes as well. The U.S. Navy continues to get more and more powerful and stronger with the advancements we make, so we are bringing that to 7th Fleet area," Miller said.

For now, the captain and his crew will be getting some much-needed rest and relaxation in time to celebrate Veterans Day.

"All who are serving are veterans, so it's nice to take care of some veterans today. We are very thankful for all those who have gone before us and especially the ones who have given the ultimate sacrifice. But today I want to be especially thankful for these veterans."

The Naval Base Guam Public Affairs Office stated, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, only vaccinated sailors would be allowed liberty off-base.

The office added that the crew has one of the highest vaccination rates in the Department of Defense, which means a large number of the crew members will be mingling with the local community over the next few days. Local residents are assured that visiting military members will adhere to local COVID-19 mitigation measures, including mask-wearing and social distancing.