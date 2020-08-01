A man accused of throwing rocks and damaging parked cars at the Tamuning Lodge has been placed under arrest.

Tarson Yosi, 20, was charged twice with criminal mischief as a third-degree felony and assault as a misdemeanor.

The incident is alleged to have happened on July 15.

Tamuning residents along Charles Torres Street woke up early that morning to someone allegedly yelling outside of their apartment building and throwing rocks at their parked cars, Post files state.

Edward West, one of the tenants at the Tamuning Lodge, said he was getting ready for bed just after midnight when it happened.

“He started screeching again and threw another rock that hit a window,” West told The Guam Daily Post following the incident. “I took off after him. I chased him down the street and he was screaming the whole time. We get down to the next block and I saw him wind up to throw (rocks) like he was throwing a baseball. I stuck my hand out in front of my face and it hit me on my palm. At that point, I kind of gave up and turned around to go back.”

West said he was unable to catch the suspect.

Officers returned to the scene two weeks later and located the suspect in a nearby apartment complex, according to Guam police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Court documents state officers met with the suspect’s father, who confirmed his son was drunk that day and was the person throwing rocks at cars.