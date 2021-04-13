Guam Police Department Criminal Investigation Division detectives arrested a 20-year-old man in connection to the 88 Leisure Game Room robbery.

Police continue searching for the second suspect, stated Sgt. Paul Tapao, GPD spokesman.

According to preliminary reports, on April 6, two men were seen on video surveillance assaulting a security guard at the 88 Leisure Game Room in Maite.

Additional surveillance footage also captured a possible vehicle used by the men. This case was forwarded to GPD’S Criminal Investigation Division for a follow-up investigation.

Through the course of the follow-up investigation, detectives learned the identity of one of the suspects relative to the surveillance footage of the vehicle and a witness who identified one of the suspects.

Detectives later located 20-year-old Losal Phaynid at a home in Tamuning. He was later interviewed and arrested for the following offenses:

• Aggravated assault

• Theft of property and

• Destruction of evidence

Losal Phaynid was subsequently booked and confined at the Department of Corrections. Although an arrest has been made and the case investigation forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General, this investigation remains open as detectives continue to search for the second suspect.