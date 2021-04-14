20-year-old man arrested in attack, robbery at game room

Guam police detectives arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the recent assault and robbery at 88 Leisure Game Room in Maite that was captured on video.

Police continue searching for the second suspect, GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao stated on Tuesday.

On April 6, two men were seen on video surveillance assaulting a security guard at the game room.

Additional surveillance footage also captured a possible vehicle used by the men. This case was forwarded to GPD’s Criminal Investigation Division for a follow-up investigation.

Through the course of the follow-up investigation, detectives learned the identity of one of the suspects.

Detectives later located 20-year-old Losal Phaynid at a home in Tamuning. He was later arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, theft of property and destruction of evidence.

Phaynid was subsequently booked and confined at the Adult Correctional Facility in Mangilao.

Detectives on Tuesday continued searching for the second suspect.