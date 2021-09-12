Just a bit inland from the cliffs of Two Lovers' Point, island leaders, first responders and Rotarians gathered to honor those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Twenty years ago, 2,977 people were killed in New York City; Washington, D.C. and outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania when 19 men hijacked four commercial planes. The attacks, which targeted the Pentagon and the World Trade Center, resulted in wars waged throughout the Middle East, including an American military presence in Afghanistan that is just ending this year.

Members of the Rotary Club of Northern Guam redesigned a planned peace memorial in 2002 near the entrance to Two Lovers' Point, to include a tribute to the victims of the national tragedy. On Saturday, invited guests laid wreaths, prayed and reflected on the event’s impact while bells tolled and sirens wailed.

Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander of Joint Region Marianas, told those in attendance he was aboard a ship in the Arabian Gulf when the attacks began in 2001. No televisions worked on the vessel, due to its active radar – so Nicholson learned what was going on through a written message.

“The description – I could not comprehend, because the words on the paper just didn’t do it justice,” he said. “It would be nearly three months until I was in a position to see the images, because we immediately shifted to a wartime mindset.”

In the year following 9/11, Nicholson said 181,000 people enlisted in the active duty ranks and nearly 73,000 joined reserve military components. A likely driving factor was a collective call to action and a drive for Americans to serve their country in a time of need. “An entire generation” of men and women have been born and signed up for the military since then, Nicholson said.

“I encourage those with direct memories of 9/11 to educate our younger audiences about the devastation of that day, but more importantly to educate about the resilience and fortitude of the American people – something we’re seeing played out again as we come together to combat the pandemic we’re currently fighting through.”

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in times like the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency, communities need to rally together to fight enemies “both seen and unseen.” Atrocities like 9/11, and the occupation of Guam during World War II, she said, can strengthen the resolve of a community to confront today’s obstacles.

“I feel because of that, we are kinder. Because of that, we love harder. And because of that, we comfort more,” Leon Guerrero said. “We are a community that is very patriotic, and we are strong in our unity – to struggle through and beat whatever (challenge comes).”