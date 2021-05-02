$200.7M in EIP3 payments

Another $3 million in economic impact payment checks was processed to be delivered to Guamanians.

That brings the total number of this third round of EIP sent to local families to $200.7 million, the Department of Revenue and Taxation announced on Saturday. The payments were transmitted to the Treasurer of Guam, which would prepare then mail the checks.

April EIP3 payments • April 10: $53,839,424 • April 13: $35,127,767 • April 14: $37,061,899 • April 15: $35,019,483 • April 16: $33,464,386 • April 22: $3,042,188 • April 30: $3,154,101 Total: $200,709,248

DRT Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu said the agency, which has multiple jobs to include collecting taxes, paying tax refunds and issuing vehicle registration and drivers licenses, is doing its best to keep up with this additional duty.

“We’re going to be paying (EIP3) out on a weekly basis,” she added, noting that in some instances they’ve made multiple payouts in a week. “We understand the importance of getting (this) payment out.”

There have been some residents who said they haven’t received the EIP1 or EIP2 checks. Mansapit-Shimizu said Dec. 31, 2020 was the last day DRT paid out EIP1 checks and March 19, 2021 was the last date for EIP2.

“If there are people who have not received EIP 1 or 2 but are eligible or were otherwise eligible, they must file a 2020 return … and report on your (tax) return that you have not received the EIP payment,” she said. “Those are called rebate recovery credits.

“As we have begun to pay out 2020 refunds, part of the 2020 refunds that we’re paying out to people include the rebate recovery credits for those EIP1 and 2 that people had not received.

“So if people didn’t receive the amount as an EIP 1 or 2, they’re now receiving it as a rebate recovery credit as long as they filed their tax return for 2020.”

Multiple payouts in a week

She said for EIP3, the law requires individuals to use tax year 2020 tax returns.

“If the person has a validly filed 2020 return in our system, then the system will utilize that as a basis for eligibility and pay it. Now, say you don’t have a validly filed 2020 return, meaning you might not have filed it or you might have filed it but we haven’t gotten to the point of processing that return yet, the system looks back at your 2019 return and sees if you’re eligible based on that,” she said.

She added that this allowance helps, considering most of the returns that have been filed are 2019 as the 2020 filing deadline is May 17.

“There are still a lot of people who haven’t filed their 2020 returns,” she said.

Shimizu said they have until the end of the year to pay out EIP3.

Since April 10, which is when DRT first received approval of its plan, through April 30, DRT processed the payments to about 76,300 residents.