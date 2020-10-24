200 airmen, 4 B-1Bs deploy to Guam from Texas

Approximately 200 airmen and four B-1B Lancer aircraft with the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, arrived on Wednesday at Andersen Air Force Base to conduct Bomber Task Force missions.

Airmen and B-1B Lancers from the Texas air base also deployed to Guam in May.

These missions enable airmen to continuously conduct operations throughout the world at a moment’s notice to help maintain global stability and security while enabling units to become familiar with operations in different regions, the Air Force stated in a press release.

“Every bomber task force is important because they accomplish both tactical and strategic objectives,” said Lt. Col. Ryan Stallsworth, 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron commander. “As we conduct training operations, we are able to increase our bomber force lethality, readiness and experience across the force. It also demonstrates the Department of Defense’s ability to operate in an agile fashion to the world.”

Before arriving, the bombers integrated with 16 F-15s and 2 F-2s from the Japanese Self-Defense Force over the Sea of Japan, according to the press release.

“The training proved to be a very good opportunity to improve tactical skills as well as to show our commitment to the robust Japan-U.S. alliance and the region,” said JASDF Lt. Col. Kobayashi Yoshiyuki, commander, 305th Fighter Squadron. “Through continued bilateral trainings between the Koku-Jieitai and the U.S. Air Force, we are tough and strong, and always ready. We will continue working together with ally and partners to achieve a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

The bombers also integrated with the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America in the western Pacific Ocean, the Air Force stated.

“Our ultimate strength in the Indo-Pacific is joint force lethality — our ability to train and operate as one layered, capable and credible combat team,” said Capt. Luke Frost, USS America’s commanding officer. “The Air Force plays hard. Integrated air defense and sea control operations leveraging top-shelf capabilities of both the Navy and Air Force, like this, allow us to continually field a joint force ready to fight and win.”

The US. Air Force has modified its force employment model to enable strategic bombers to operate forward in the Indo-Pacific region from a broader array of worldwide locations with greater operational resilience to align with the National Defense Strategy’s objectives of strategic predictability and operational unpredictability, according to the release.

“Every one of these operations is an opportunity for us to gain critical experience and become efficient in the deployment and execution processes,” Stallsworth said. “The U.S. Air Force is willing to and capable of operating out of different strategic locations. Our dynamic force employment construct helps us focus on being operationally unpredictable while still being strategically predictable.”

Having the B-1B Lancer aircraft at Andersen AFB enables U.S. Air Force personnel the ability to conduct training missions alongside their fellow airmen within the Indo-Pacific and potentially work with their counterparts from allied and partner nations within the region, the Air Force stated.

“Training alongside our allies is important because it improves our combined military capabilities and the likelihood of success to accomplish military objectives,” Stallsworth said. “Reinforcing our connectivity and building personal relationships with our allies is critical to seamlessly executing combined objectives in the future.”