200 look for COVID-19 shot on last day of clinic

The Department of Public Health and Social Services wrapped up the COVID-19 vaccination outreach clinic at the Agana Shopping Center on Friday with more than 150 doses administered for the day.

“We’ve had a good turnout, we’ve seen well over 150 people at this time,” Isidro Orot, program coordinator with Public Health, said just before 1 p.m. Friday. “We accept everyone, dependent on whether we have the supplies.”

With such a high turnout, Public Health had to request additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines to meet demands.

“Someone actually just dropped off a few vials from the main office. But, that’s all that we can accommodate for today at least,” Orot said. “We’ve gone through all of our Moderna currently, and this is just for the boosters that I am talking about, as well as Pfizer."

On Friday, the Agana Shopping Center outreach clinic closed operations, vaccinating more than 200 island residents.

“It's good that they are coming out to get vaccinated. A lot of people did mention that they are going to be traveling off island,” Orot said. “Incentives are still offered while supplies last."

Several island residents who spoke with The Guam Daily Post said they wanted to take advantage of the clinic’s last day at the central location. Those interviewed included John Borja, from Mangilao, who stood in line to receive a second dose of the booster vaccine.

“I am taking a trip to a foreign country and that’s part of the requirement for the trip and, since this is the last day here, I thought I’d make an opportunity out of it,” Borja said.

“I got it because I am going to Japan and I just need my booster,” said Dededo resident Mark Moises. “I was aware of this (outreach clinic) because of a post. I am here for my first booster."

For the last day for vaccinations, Public Health expanded its operations site, moving the clinic to the previous location of GameStop and occupying the hall in front of the center's old movie theaters.

“With the uptick in numbers that we have been vaccinating at the previous location, the size was not adequate for the numbers we were seeing for the last two weeks. Over here, it allows us to control the flow and operations better,” Orot said.

The Guam National Guard was present to assist Public Health in administering vaccinations and has played a major role in COVID-19 response.

“The National Guard has been assisting us here for the past month now. Prior to that, they were assisting us big-time at UOG and when we first moved here,” Orot said.

As the island’s transmission rates decrease, Public Health's incident commander, Pat Luces, noted that COVID-19 operations such as outreach clinics would scale down.

To date, outreach clinics at the Agana Shopping Center, Pacific Islands Club and Hotel Nikko Guam have ceased operations. According to Luces, the close of September would also bring the end of hotel testing sites.