Of the 1,950 families who have submitted pre-application forms for a portion of the $33.6 million rental and utility relief program, 200 have so far been deemed "pre-qualified."

They meet the three main eligibility criteria, but they still have to provide documents to support their application.

But more individuals still have a chance to get the help they need, because the Department of Administration extended the tenant pre-application deadline by a week, to March 26.

This is according to Bernadine Gines, deputy director of DOA, which administers the federally funded pandemic relief program.

Gines on Friday said the 200 pre-qualified individuals should soon be receiving their notice of pre-approval, including a checklist of documents they need to submit in order to support their application.

These include copies of their lease agreement, and proof of arrears in rental and utility bills, or release forms from the Guam Department of Labor if they are receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

Applicants have 10 days to submit the requested documents, Gines said.

Pre-qualified means the applicant met the three major criteria of the program, including reduction in household income or unemployment because of the pandemic, risk of homelessness or housing instability, and meets the household income threshold, Gines said.

The first batch of checks for clear-cut applications could be released by early April, depending on how soon applicants can turn in their documents for DOA's review, Gines said.

The checks will be sent directly to either the landlords or the utility agency to which the families owe money.

More drop boxes

Gines said with the extended tenant pre-application program, there are also additional sites where they can drop off their pre-application:

Guam Housing Corp.’s Lada Estates in Dededo.

Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority's main office in Sinajana.

Agat Mayor’s Office.

Guam Energy Office in Upper Tumon.

Gines said there is also an added email address where individuals can submit their pre-application or ask questions: era@guam.gov.

The $33.6 million federally funded Guam Emergency Rental Assistance Program helps struggling families pay up to 15 months of back rent and utility bills.

Income threshold

DOA, Gines said, recognizes that the federally imposed income threshold for the rental relief program is similar to the guidelines used in the Guam Housing Corp.'s $714,000 Mortgage Relief Program.

Many Guam families struggling as a result of the pandemic could not meet the income threshold, so most applicants could not qualify for GHC's mortgage relief.

The restrictive and stringent income guidelines resulted in the award of only about $5,500, or less than 1% of the mortgage relief funding, to two families in five months, GHC officials said.

Gines said DOA is taking a closer look at the income guidelines and the applications they have been receiving.

"If we see a high spike in rejection based on income, of course we will seek avenues to try to (address) it. But keep in mind, the IRS just recently notified an exclusion of up to $10,200 for unemployment compensation," she said.

Gines was referring to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which includes a retroactive provision that makes the first $10,200 of 2020 unemployment benefits nontaxable.

The DOA deputy director said this development should help more families qualify for pandemic relief.

Those applications that DOA already reviewed for pre-application will be revisited, if they were not qualified based on income, she said.

Sen. Amanda Shelton, vice chair of the legislative committee on housing, said the committee is aware of the concerns regarding income thresholds for housing relief aid.

"The committee is working to ensure that federal funds for rental and mortgage relief are used appropriately to do the most good for the most people," Shelton said.

At this time, she said, she will defer to the chairman on housing, Sen. Joe San Agustin, for the committee's plans for legislative hearings to address the concerns.

"I stand ready to assist to provide equitable relief for our people during this difficult time," she said.