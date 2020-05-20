$200K committed for newly hired Guam hotels

The government of Guam, through the General Services Agency, has issued purchase orders for $100,000 each to Hotel Santa Fe and Wyndham Garden Guam in an agreement to use the hotels as quarantine facilities for passengers arriving on Guam.

Under the new procurement, the government has negotiated different rates for the hotel rooms that are occupied and unoccupied.

The May 17 purchase orders, made public on Tuesday evening, were handled by Guam Homeland Security Advisor Charles Esteves in coordination with GSA Chief Procurement Officer Claudia Acfalle.

For Wyndham Garden Guam, the government agreed to pay $110 per day, plus 11% hotel occupancy tax, for one person. The hotel will charge $30 per day for a second and third person in the same room.

The government also agreed to pay $65 a day for each of the rooms at the hotels that are not occupied. The government waived the hotel occupancy tax or business taxes for the unoccupied rooms.

Wyndham has 144 rooms.

Under the agreement, each room must include three meals a day, fresh linen services, bed sheets and towels once a week; personal laundry services of up to 10 pounds per person per week; phone services for local calls; and cleaning supplies for each room.

Hotel Santa Fe agreed to a rate of $99 per occupied room and $90 for unoccupied rooms. The hotel has 98 rooms.

The rate also includes three meals a day, laundry services, cleaning supplies and local phone calls.

The agreements allow for monthly commitments, renewable for up to 10 months.

In the controversial previous arrangements with Pacific Star Resort & Spa, Wyndham and Days Inn, the government paid for the same rate of $100 for each room whether it was empty or occupied. The government didn't have written contracts for the previous set of hotels that were used as GovGuam quarantine sites for travelers. The previous arrangements also required the local government to pay for laundry, meals and high-level officials functioning as innkeepers or what a GovGuam official has called "shepherds."