The government has paid out more than $200 million in tax refunds in fiscal 2021, well within the six months required by a federal court order.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation processed and the Department of Administration paid out an additional $5 million in tax refunds last week to residents who filed tax returns by Aug. 5. These refunds are for 1,779 tax filers whose returns were processed and considered error-free, according to the governor's office.

“Beyond implementing six COVID-19-related direct aid programs, our DRT team has also been working six days a week to ensure the quickest turnaround possible for tax refunds,” said Rev and Tax Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu.

“Additionally, in the last year, we have expanded our online services, enabling more filers to file their forms 1040 online.”

Mansapit-Shimizu said the ability to file 1040 online has “helped increase the number of online filers, which has averaged less than 2% for more than a decade to over 9% for 2020 income tax returns.”

“Our goal is to continue modernizing our system to allow even more residents to file their income tax returns online. This will result in continuous improvements in the turnaround time of refunds for our people,” she stated.

The governor's office said paying tax refunds within the time limit issued by the District Court of Guam is part of its overall plan to improve the government’s financial position.