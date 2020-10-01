The 2020 Census of Guam concluded its primary data collection phase on Sept. 30, according to a press release.

All village call centers are now closed.

Over the next few weeks, some residents may receive a call regarding the answers they provided during their 2020 Census interview. This follow-up process is a quality check to ensure the accuracy of the responses given during the 2020 Census. These calls will last approximately 5 minutes, the press release states.

Residents who have questions about the survey can call the 2020 Census of Guam at 645-2020.