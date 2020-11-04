There have been 3,900 ballots tallied as of 1:06 a.m., representing 10 out of 67 precincts.
Legislative race
Sen. James Moylan- 2,404
Sen. Therese Terlaje- 2,384
Sen. Mary Camacho Torres- 2,034
Sen. Joe San Agustin- 1,983
Sen. Telena Nelson- 1,952
Former Sen. Tony Ada- 1,913
Former Sen. Frank Blas Jr. - 1,821
Sen. Telo Taitague- 1,780
Sen. Amanda Shelton- 1,743
Former Sen. Christopher Duenas- 1,577
Speaker Tina Muna Barnes- 1,557
Sen. Clynton Ridgell- 1,390
Former Sen. Joanne Brown- 1,388
Sen. Sabina Perez - 1,323
Sen. Kelly Marsh - 1,211
John Ananich - 1,209
Fred Bordallo Jr- 1,175
Vincent Borja - 1,137
Frank Leon Guerrero- 1,134
Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje- 1,133
Joaquin Leon Guerrero - 1,075
Joseph Cruz- 945
Michelle Armenta- 873
Sandra Seau- 821
Dominic Hernandez- 618
Christopher Carillo- 607
David Duenas- 606
Franklin Meno -582
Don Edquilane - 502
There were a total of 68 write in votes for the legislative race.
Congressional race
In the three-way Congress race, the votes are:
Del. Michael San Nicolas - 1,674
Former Del. Robert Underwood - 1,326
Sen. Wil Castro - 795
The Guam Election Commission had registered 55,880 voters.