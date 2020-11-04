There have been 3,900 ballots tallied as of 1:06 a.m., representing 10 out of 67 precincts.

Legislative race

Sen. James Moylan- 2,404

Sen. Therese Terlaje- 2,384

Sen. Mary Camacho Torres- 2,034

Sen. Joe San Agustin- 1,983

Sen. Telena Nelson- 1,952

Former Sen. Tony Ada- 1,913

Former Sen. Frank Blas Jr. - 1,821

Sen. Telo Taitague- 1,780

Sen. Amanda Shelton- 1,743

Former Sen. Christopher Duenas- 1,577

Speaker Tina Muna Barnes- 1,557

Sen. Clynton Ridgell- 1,390

Former Sen. Joanne Brown- 1,388

Sen. Sabina Perez - 1,323

Sen. Kelly Marsh - 1,211

John Ananich - 1,209

Fred Bordallo Jr- 1,175

Vincent Borja - 1,137

Frank Leon Guerrero- 1,134

Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje- 1,133

Joaquin Leon Guerrero - 1,075

Joseph Cruz- 945

Michelle Armenta- 873

Sandra Seau- 821

Dominic Hernandez- 618

Christopher Carillo- 607

David Duenas- 606

Franklin Meno -582

Don Edquilane - 502

There were a total of 68 write in votes for the legislative race.

Congressional race

In the three-way Congress race, the votes are:

Del. Michael San Nicolas - 1,674

Former Del. Robert Underwood - 1,326

Sen. Wil Castro - 795

The Guam Election Commission had registered 55,880 voters.