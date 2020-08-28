2020 primary election officially cancelled, candidates move to general election

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Friday morning signed into law a bill canceling the 2020 primary election, as Guam remains on lockdown and under the highest level of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Legislature passed the bill yesterday by a vote of 12-3. Those senators who voted against the measure voiced concerns about the more than 2,200 Guamanians who had already cast their votes as part of the early voting.

In a statement this morning, the governor said every election matters but at this point in Guam's history, "the bigger, more consequential decision we must make is the one to save lives."

The governor hopes the Guam Election Commission will encourage voters to use the early and absentee voting for the general election so people can safely exercise their right to vote in a COVID-19 environment.

With Saturday's election cancelled, candidates advance to the Nov. 3 general election.

This means a three-way race for the congressional delegate post. For some villages, voters will have to choose from three to six mayoral candidates.

