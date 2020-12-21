Editor's note: We continue our year in review of the images of Guam with some of the sights of March. These were chosen by our Visual Team, members of which work hard throughout the year to capture the images that help tell the stories of our community. The review will continue with images of a month each day until we complete 2020 and welcome the new year.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Tell me why my orders are not being followed'
- Man arrested for allegedly molesting teen
- $80M of cocaine washes up on Marshall Islands
- Guam man wanted in California
- $800 per person aid set for a vote
- Guam senators unanimously approve economic relief legislation
- Driver charged after 'ice' discovery in car
- Ex-fire captain arrested on sexual assault charges
- Man wanted in Tamuning attack
- Social gathering increased to 10 people; governor adjusts other restrictions
Images
Videos
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
We have just a few days before we gather around for Christmas Day 2020. Read more
That's Life
- Helen Middlebrooke
Our decade-old Christmas tree has seen better days. Read more
- Anthony Lamorena
As the dust has settled in the aftermath of this year’s elections, a surprising idea is gaining steam on Guam. For years, Guam legislators hav… Read more