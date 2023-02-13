A suspect in a 2021 burglary was arrested by police after allegedly committing several other crimes, including theft and eluding a police officer.

According to police, on Aug. 9, 2021, a home in Yona was burglarized. The suspect took a trash can, 4 machetes and a dresser. The home’s caretaker identified Jose Miguel Rebanio Perez as being responsible for the stolen items.

“The defendant returned all but 2 machetes,” a magistrate's complaint filed with the Superior Court of Guam stated.

The court documents did not explain why an arrest was not made at the time.

On Jan. 23, officers were called to Guam AutoSpot for help with the repossession of a Toyota 4Runner. The vehicle’s location was tied to Perez, according to court documents.

The complaint stated that AutoSpot located the vehicle in Talo'fo'fo' and called for a tow truck to retrieve the vehicle, however, before they could, Perez allegedly drove off with the SUV.

“The defendant was standing outside the residence and, when the sales manager told the defendant not to take the vehicle, he smiled, got into the vehicle and drove onto Chalan Canton Ladera,” the complaint alleged.

Police on Friday located Perez near the Mobil gas station in Ipan.

“The defendant was seen leaving the gas station while operating a motorcycle,” the complaint alleged.

Police then gave chase.

“The defendant looked back and accelerated towards the Talo'fo'fo' baseball field. The defendant was apprehended after failing to take a left turn onto Chalan Canton Ladera and falling off the motorcycle, where he was arrested," the complaint stated.

Police alleged Perez admitted to running from authorities because of active warrants for his arrest.

Perez was charged with burglary as a second-degree felony, with a notice of commission of a felony while on felony release, theft of a motor vehicle, also as a second-degree felony, eluding a police officer as a misdemeanor and theft of property as a petty misdemeanor.

Perez is on pretrial release and had an active bench warrant at the time of his arrest.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, Perez faces up to 61 consecutive years incarceration if convicted.