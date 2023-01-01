2022: A year Guam endured challenges

Editor’s note: The Guam Daily Post will be dedicating our Sunday and Monday editions to highlight some of the top stories of 2022.

Just like the entire island, we have endured challenges from the yearslong COVID-19 pandemic and new difficulties brought about by the rising prices of goods and services this past year.

Undoubtedly, Guam and her people are surviving through the most challenging time in our history since World War II. Loved ones have died too soon or have left home seeking better opportunities. Our collective endurance has been tested, with a universal struggle to make ends meet, let alone thrive under the weight of an ever-inflating cost of living.

We hope showcasing how the issues and stories that impacted our government, our economy and our lives over 365 days demonstrates that today’s troubles aren’t always tomorrow’s. That daily coverage of community concerns leads to a better-engaged and more informed island.

As we embark into 2023, The Guam Daily Post continues to remain committed to providing the fair, comprehensive and thoughtful journalism our readers expect and deserve. This year, we are excited to explore new and creative ways to stay connected with our island community – ones that will forge stronger relationships with our audience, local businesses and elected leaders.