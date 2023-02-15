Businesses on Guam should pay close attention to their mail this month as they should now be receiving forms for the 2022 Economic Census.

"Most people associate the (U.S.) Census Bureau with the population census we do every ten years, but the Census Bureau also collects lots of statistics about the economy. So, we're here to kick off the 2022 Economic Census, which covers Guam," said Robert Nusz, economic census assistant survey director staff chief for the United States Census Bureau.

Officials are hoping local companies across different industries participate.

"This is a census of all businesses in Guam and it collects basic business statistics like sales, payroll, employment, inventories, capital expenditures and a lot of other industry-specific items, like the number of guest rooms for the hotel industry and square footage for retail stores. ... We have to wait for the reference year (2022) to be over to collect the data," he added.

Completed forms for this mandatory survey are due March 15. Responses will be kept confidential and are to be used for statistical purposes only.

Data collection will be largely done online, with instructions and a unique company code provided to respondents via official mail. However, small businesses in Guam will have a paper option available.

The final census results for Guam are expected in June 2024.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics at the Guam Department of Labor is partnering with the Census Bureau to help with collections. Respondents will be directed to call GDOL if they need assistance, according to Nusz.

Nusz and Economic Census assistant survey director Michael Sprung joined Gary Hiles, chief economist for the GDOL Labor Statistics Bureau, and GDOL acting Director Jerry Toves for a press conference Tuesday morning about the census.

The Economic Census is done every five years, meaning the last survey performed was for 2017. Guam will be completing this latest survey as it is recovering from the tourism and economic dip brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nusz said there are economic surveys performed monthly, quarterly and annually for the mainland U.S. economy, but for the territories, there is only the Economic Census.

"The most previous data is from 2017. Now, we're going to have (data from) 2022. So, in between, you have the pandemic. You may be able to see some effects of the pandemic, but it'll be a lot easier if you had more frequent data collections. But, unfortunately, that's all we have for Guam," Nusz said.

Hiles said Guam continues to feel the effects of the pandemic and tourism has not recovered completely.

"On one hand, the size of the economy grew, somewhat. But then, some of it is temporarily closed, particularly, hotels and restaurants and shops that serve tourists," he said Tuesday.

Hiles added that bureau officials are optimistic there will be growth in anything related to tourism and construction over the next year or two.