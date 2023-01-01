The beginning of 2022 had the Guam Police Department with its hands full as two men were found dead within a week, and while one case remains to be solved, the other took months to locate any suspects.

The first homicide investigation launched involved Patrick Ken Sakai on Jan. 23. He was found dead with multiple stab wounds and suffered from blunt force trauma on a Yigo property located along Chalan Emsley. Almost a year later, GPD's investigation continues.

About a week later, on Jan. 29, the human remains of Stevy Villanueva were found after a trash fire near the Guam Power Authority substation in Chalan Pago was reported.

Authorities investigated the death for months, releasing sketches of Villanueva's tattoos and asking the community for help in identifying him.

Police made headway in the case when an informant told detectives they saw two men moving out of their apartment days after Villanueva's body was found.

Eventually, in August, Manny Sablan Murciano Jr. was arrested and charged with murder and accused of shooting Villanueva before cutting off his head, arms and legs and dumping the torso in Chalan Pago. Robert Isaac Revels was also arrested and charged with hindering apprehension. He was accused of helping Murciano get rid of the body.

Officer indicted

In March, Iopy Rudolph was accused of targeting the Shell gas station in Dededo with a slingshot before being shot by a police officer multiple times.

After a lengthy investigation, Officer Justin Quenga was indicted with manslaughter after it was determined Quenga's actions were not justified, Attorney General Leevin Camacho said at a press conference in July.

Quenga's case is one of the first times in the island's history that a police officer has faced charges related to a deadly shooting.

Double homicide

Months after the discovery of Sakai's body in Yigo, village residents were shocked to hear a homicide investigation was launched after two men were found dead in a farm area along Chalan Arendo.

Throughout the investigation, police located potential suspects but eventually determined the two men, Dongyi Wang and Ba-Hung Dung Nguyen, shot each other and died from gunshot wounds.

Stabbings

In the span of about a week, between the last week of July and first week of August, Department of Corrections inmate Cesar Dizon and Kifirston Aiken were stabbed.

Dizon, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence, was allegedly stabbed 10 times by another inmate, M.B. Koto, at the prison's Minimum-In unit July 31, which led to Koto being charged with aggravated murder.

In Aiken's case, five men were arrested and charged after a video that circulated on social media showed Aiken being attacked just after 1 a.m. at the Dededo Center located along Wusstig Road. Of the five men, Samson Shapucy was the only one charged with murder while the rest face assault charges.

Drowned daughter

Iesha Nichelle Copeland, a U.S. Navy sailor and mother, was first brought to police's attention in May when she was found at Two Lovers Point, holding her daughter in a carrier and threatening to jump.

After crisis negotiators convinced Copeland to hand over her child and get her off the cliff side, she was charged with aggravated murder. She was accused of drowning and killing her 16-month-old daughter.

Copeland, who also allegedly tried to drown herself, pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness and has the potential of her case being dismissed and transitioned to the military system.

Dededo homicides

In the last two months of the year, Edward Bamba and Arnold Narruhn were killed in different areas of Dededo.

Bamba was found dead Nov. 12 in the Chalan Eskuela area after allegedly being shot by Janus Tabbada, who was apprehended 10 days after the shooting.

Narruhn's death occurred a month later, allegedly at the hands of brothers Jerron and Branty Walliby, who, initially, after an altercation near Santa Lourdes Street, sent Narruhn to the hospital before he died days later from a blunt force head injury.

Life sentences

In one of the most high-profile trials of the year, couple Joyner Sked and Rudy Quinata were found guilty in the 2021 murder of former Humåtak mayor, Daniel Sanchez, and received life sentences.