The two-weekend Special Olympics Guam 2022 Softball Sports Event came to an end Saturday at the Commissioner Gregorio “Greg” A. Calvo Little League Field at the Northern Sports Complex in Dededo.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero threw the first pitch to kick off the games.

This was the fifth time SOGU offered softball to Special Olympians.

The contests consisted of 4-to-5-inning games, according to news files of The Guam Daily Post.

About 60 athletes participated in the games this year.

Over the last two years, the sport was on a hiatus due to restrictions posed by the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.

Guam Special Olympics, established in 1976, holds a mission to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition for Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disability.

SOGU aims to provide physical fitness opportunities, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with families as well as other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

Track and field, soccer, badminton, bowling, softball and swimming are the six official Special Olympic sports offered on the island.