2023 Core Tech Foundation scholarship open to applicants

A college degree can be expensive with tuition, fees, books, and supplies, not to mention, room and board, transportation and personal expenses.

It all adds up. But for local college-bound students, Core Tech Foundation is offering to help relieve some of that financial burden.

The foundation is looking to award “exceptionally promising students” $5,000 scholarships to be used toward their tuition or education expenses. The total award this year is $50,000.

For a resident college student attending the University of Guam, the cost to attend for one academic year is roughly $15,688 with living costs. In other parts of the U.S., it could cost upward of $26,000.

Selected graduating high school seniors will be able to use the $5,000 scholarship to attend a U.S.-accredited four-year college or university, but in order to be considered, the student must apply.

“Applicants should have strong records of achievement as shown by their grades, leadership skills, awards, extraordinary service to others, perseverance in the face of adversity, and great potential to help shape the future of our island,” a release from the foundation stated.

“Dedicated to advancing the education of Guam’s brightest and exceptionally promising students,” the foundation has awarded approximately $250,000 in scholarships to public and private school students since 2013.

Included in that were at least 30 high school students from Guam Department of Education schools who were able “to jump-start their college education.”

Core Tech Foundation officials said they are committed to building solid foundations by investing in the higher education of students, especially those with financial hardships.

Each scholarship is a one-time cash grant for graduating seniors, who will be first-time, full-time college students during the upcoming fall semester.

To be eligible for the program applicants must reside in Guam, submit three letters of recommendation and the application no later than 5 p.m. April 14.

Applications for the 2023 Core Tech Foundation Scholarship are available online at www.coretechintl.com/foundation.

The Guam Daily Post is an affiliate of Core Tech International Corp.