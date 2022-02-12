2024 primary moved up; Governor vetoes bill to cancel uncontested primary elections

Beginning in 2024, the island’s primary election will be held on the first Saturday in August, instead of the last.

The earlier date is one of the major provisions found in Bill 174-36, now Public Law 36-78, with the approval of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

“These changes would, among other things, provide (the Guam Election Commission) additional and ample time to process nomination papers and voter registration,” the governor wrote in a signing letter for the measure.

As mentioned by the governor, the time frame for accepting those required documents also has been pushed up. Those seeking office must file their nominating papers at least 60 days before the primary election, instead of the prior 90-day deadline. Likewise, voter registration beginning in the 2024 election cycle will close 21 days before polls open, compared to the allowance of registration of 10 days before the primary or general election is held later this year.

But a companion measure was vetoed by the governor, primarily for its “substantial, unintended impact” on how elections are to be held.

Bill 173-36 would authorize a number of reforms in Guam’s election laws, including the parameters of how a primary election would be canceled.

“Notwithstanding any other provision of law, rule or regulation to the contrary, if equal to or fewer than the number of partisan, nonpartisan or independent candidates who can advance to the general election are running in their respective partisan, nonpartisan or independent contest in any election year, the primary election shall not take place for such contest for that election year,” the measure states.

While proponents said the language would ensure primary contests would be canceled only if both sides of a partisan ballot have “equal to or fewer” candidates who would advance to a general election, the bill presents an “irreconcilable conflict” with other election statutes, the governor wrote in her veto message. As an example, she pointed out a requirement that candidates not affiliated with the Democrat or Republican parties of Guam must receive a minimum number of votes in order to advance to a general election ballot.

Canceling a partisan race because the two major parties do not have a contested primary would result in two “equally unacceptable alternative results” for independent candidates, according to Leon Guerrero:

• An independent candidate would no longer be required to meet a minimum vote threshold to be placed on a general election ballot.

• An independent candidate would be required to meet a minimum vote threshold, but would have no mechanism to do so, due to the cancellation of the primary vote.

“If the Legislature intended either of these results, this intent is not reflected in the legislative record,” the governor wrote.

And the legislation may prevent even those running under major party banners from advancing. The governor noted another section of Guam’s election code mandates that a minimum number of votes be received in order to be considered nominated through the island’s open, public primary election.

“This threshold applies to all candidates, and would be impossible to meet in the event a primary election is canceled,” the governor asserted.

Leon Guerrero also had concerns about the use of the word “contest” that the legislation refers to for what is to be canceled in a primary election, rather than “office.” The difference is important, according to the governor.

“The distinction between the words ‘contest’ vs. ‘office’ is not merely semantic – in a primary election the ‘contest’ is between candidates of the same party, and voters cannot cross party columns,” Leon Guerrero wrote.

By using “contest,” the governor argued, the Legislature would actually allow for the cancellation of a primary race for just one side of a partisan ballot in the event that just one political party fielded “equal to or fewer” candidates for an elected office.

Leon Guerrero noted this result was not the Legislature’s intent and stressed enacting it would “present numerous opportunities to disadvantageously shift the results of an election for the party proceeding with its primary election.”

While both bills were introduced last year, “uncontrollable circumstances” delayed a legislative vote until the legislature’s January session, according to a press release from Sen. Jim Moylan, the author of the legislation.

Due to the close proximity of the 2022 election, the effective date of these bills was pushed back to Jan. 1, 2023. They will have no effect on this year’s electoral races.