The Department of Public Health and Social Services may be looking at a nearly $20 million shortfall in fiscal year 2023 if a temporary increase to the Federal Matching Assistance Percentage for Medicaid is not extended beyond December.

The FMAP represents the percentage share of Medicaid expenses paid for by the federal government. It has fluctuated recently but has been historically set at 55% federal and 45% local for Guam.

The federal share has been a long-standing issue for the island, with the so-called "Medicaid cliff" drawing concerns in fiscal year 2021 as well.

Congress raised the FMAP to 100% in fiscal year 2019, meaning Medicaid expenses were completely federally funded.

But since fiscal year 2020, the FMAP had been set to 83%. Guam had also received an additional 6.2% in federal coverage since March 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency declaration by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to DPHSS.

This raised the total current FMAP to 89.2%.

The additional 6.2% is set to expire at the end of the quarter when the public health emergency ends, DPHSS added, citing information provided by HHS to governors of states and territories.

HHS extended the federal emergency in mid-July, by 90 days. That means the 6.2% increase would be terminated by December if the public health emergency is allowed to expire, DPHSS stated.

If HHS does not extend the federal health emergency, Guam's local share would increase by 6.2%, or about $7.2 million for the remainder of fiscal 2023.

However, most of the impact would evidently come from any negative adjustment in the 83% portion of the current FMAP. This portion is set to expire Dec. 14 unless extended by Congress.

DPHSS told The Guam Daily Post that the local shortfall for fiscal 2023 is estimated to be about $19.9 million if the 83% federal share is not extended.

Local lawmakers were made aware of this during budget discussions with DPHSS earlier this year.

A provision was added to the fiscal 2023 government-wide budget bill that allows DPHSS to use unexpended appropriations from prior years to help pay for Medicaid and the Medically Indigent Program through 2023. DPHSS requested authority to carry over lapsed funds to mitigate a possible reversion back to 55% federal and 45% local in the FMAP, according to a release from Speaker Therese Terlaje.

DPHSS spokesperson Grace Bordallo said it was great to have the authorization, but the agency won't know how much lapsed funding might be available until about the first month of fiscal 2023, which is this October.