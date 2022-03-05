20th Annual Red Ball promises a global gastronomic experience

The Red Ball, American Red Cross Guam Chapter's signature fundraising event, will be a culinary tour spanning three nights of cuisines from Europe, the Mediterranean, and Asia.

From March 24 to 26, The Hyatt Regency Guam beachside will be transformed with live entertainment and raffle prizes. The evening will offer a grand view of Tumon Bay, and a five-course meal presented by Executive Chef Mirko Agostini in collaboration with renowned Chef Josef Budde, the Red Cross stated in a press release.

Each night will feature a special menu:

• March 24: experience an Asian-inspired menu including a teppanyaki beef tenderloin and misoyaki salmon as the main courses.

• March 25: enjoy a European-inspired menu with German and French delights, featuring beef roulade and kale-wrapped Atlantic salmon.

• March 26: Mediterranean-inspired meals from Spain and Italy, including white fish al cartoccio and a braised beef in chianti red wine sauce.

Seating will be limited. The venue will be able to seat 90 special guests in mindfulness to Department of Public Health and Social Services COVID-19 guidelines. Sponsorships and table purchases each night will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

To secure a space or table, call Chita Blaise at 671-688-0280 or Sandra Ramiro at 671-688-0283.

For those who miss the opportunity to attend or prefer to enjoy at home, a limited number of special Red Ball "At Home" meals will be available to order in advance and pick up on the nights listed above.

According to the press release, The Red Ball is the American Red Cross Guam Chapter’s largest fundraising event and this year marks the 20th annual event. It will be held in conjunction with Red Cross Month to recognize the services and contributions the organization provides to our community.

Additionally, the Red Cross is collaborating with the Andrea R. Ilao Foundation to sell raffle tickets at $100 for a chance to win a new 2021 Toyota Venza, courtesy of Atkins Kroll Guam. Tickets can be purchased at Atkins Kroll, JMI offices, select Mobil service stations, or at the Red Cross chapter in Hagåtña. The raffle drawing will be announced On March 26, the final night of the Red Ball.

The mission of the American Red Cross is "to alleviate suffering in the face of disasters."

The Guam chapter continued to provide critical services to those in need despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, including providing logistical support to front-liners, according to the press release. The organization receives no federal or local government funding and relies on the generosity of community donors.

For more information, contact the Guam Chapter at 671-472-6217 or visit the Red Ball on Facebook or Instagram.