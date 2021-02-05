$21.96M in economic stimulus checks processed

TRANSACTIONS: Customers wait in line at before being assisted at the Department of Revenue and Taxation in Barrigada in August 2020. More families will be receiving checks in the mail after the government announced $21.96 million in Economic Impact Payment disbursements being mailed out. Post file photo

There are 20,250 Economic Impact Payment checks that will soon be in the mail. 

Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation processed the checks, which total approximately $21.96 million, according to a press release. 

Checks were transmitted to the Treasurer of Guam to be mailed this week.

What's being called EIP 2 was authorized by the COVID-related Tax Relief Act of 2020.

To date, 36,151 EIP 2 checks totaling approximately $42,067,662 have been processed. March 19, 2021 is the last date that EIP 2 payments will be made.

EIP 2 Program payment processing

EIP 2 Program payments are based on validly filed and processed 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Returns or for non-filers, validly filed and processed Forms EIP-NF filed by Nov. 21, 2020.

DRT’s call center numbers are 635-1840/41/42/57 and 635-7603/04/06.

