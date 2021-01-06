Guam has 21 new cases of COVID-19 out of 554 tests conducted on Tuesday, according to the Joint Information Center.

Four cases were identified through contact tracing. One case reported recent travel and was identified in quarantine.

The new cases brings the total count to 7,378. Guam has had 123 deaths. There currently are 110 people in active isolation and 7,145 who have completed isolation.

The COVID Area Risk Score today is 1.2 - that’s more than double last week’s .5.

The increased score is a reminder that Guamanians can’t let their guard down, said governors spokeswoman Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. The ideal long-term goal is to sustain a CAR Score of 2.5 or less, which has been shown to correlate with very low to zero COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths.

There currently are 11 COVID-19 patients in local civilian hospitals. Naval Hospital Guam has no patients with the virus that causes the respiratory illness.

The Guam Memorial Hospital has 10 patients with three in the intensive care unit, one of whom is on a ventilator.

The Guam Regional Medical City, which hasn’t had a COVID-19 patient in about a week, has one COVID-19 patient who is not in the ICU and doesn’t require a ventilator.

Beware of vaccine scams

The Department of Public Health and Social Services advises the public of possible scams related to the COVID-19 vaccine and Medicare.

Medicare covers the COVID-19 vaccine, so there will be no cost to Medicare beneficiaries. If anyone asks beneficiaries to share their Medicare Number or pay for access to the vaccine, you can bet it's a scam. Here's what the public needs to know:

• You can't pay to put your name on a list to get the vaccine. • You can't pay to get early access to a vaccine.

• Don’t share your personal or financial information if someone calls, texts, or emails you promising access to the vaccine for a fee.

In addition:

• Be suspicious of anyone going door-to-door to offer free coronavirus or COVID-19 testing, supplies, treatments, or vaccines. Ask for ID and make sure the individual(s) are employed by DPHSS first.

• Beware of providers offering other products, treatments, or medicines to prevent the virus. Check with your health care provider before paying for or receiving any COVID-19-related treatment.

• Carefully review your Medicare Summary Notice (MSN) or Explanation of Benefits (EOB), looking for errors or claims for products or services that weren't received.

• Follow the instructions of your state or local government for other actions you should be taking in response to COVID-19

Residents can learn more about Medicare coverage by visiting medicare.gov.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit cdc.gov or dphss.guam.gov.

If you come across a COVID-19 vaccine scam, contact the Guam Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) within the Division of Senior Citizens (DSC), DPHSS phone at (671) 735-7421 or (671) 735-7415, or via email: biba.SeniorCitizens@dphss.guam.gov.

Medicare counseling is available via phone calls on Tuesday and Wednesdays.