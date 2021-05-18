Twenty-one recent high school graduates have completed the Guam Community College’s Future Builders Boot Camp and are on their way to new jobs.

The college held a ceremony at the Mangilao campus on Monday to celebrate the participants' success in the 12-week program.

Among the graduates was Mathew Flynn, who said participating in the program helped squash any doubt that a construction job was worth pursuing.

“When I thought about the work environment, I thought about it for so long. I thought it was worth a try to find out, not knowing what the outcome would be. From then on, I was interested in learning about the program,” said Flynn.

Flynn has secured a job with Black Construction and encourages others to give the program a try.

“I would definitely recommend others to try out the program for themselves and see what the construction field is all about,” said Flynn.

Pilar Williams, GCC dean for Trade and Professional Services, gave the opening remarks on behalf of GCC President Mary Okada, who was not able to attend the ceremony due to a budget hearing at the Legislature.

Williams read the president’s prepared speech which asked them to reflect on the program.

“In the midst of all the graduation ceremonies happening around our island, your completion is symbolic of the transition to the world of work. For some, it might be a new career; for others, the entry point to an exciting adventure. Nonetheless, it’s now time to make the commitment to be the best at what you do,” read Williams.

The Future Builders of Guam Construction Boot Camp is geared towards recent high school graduates focusing on the following disciplines: Carpentry, Welding, Electrical, Basic Blue Print Reading, Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC).

Participants in the program earn nationally recognized certifications in the areas listed above. In addition, participants will be able to earn a National Career Readiness Certification (NCRC), OSHA-10 Certificate, and CPR/Basic First Aid.

“The need for skilled workers on our island continues to increase with the expansion of our construction industry and all the opportunities for economic growth for our sustainable future. I encourage all of you to guide someone you know, a friend or a family member, to take advantage of the training programs that the college is working on to support our community,” read Williams.

Bridging the gap between students, education, training, and employers to create a sustainable workforce for our island, Okada encouraged the students to always bring their A game.

“Don’t stop learning and prepare yourself for that next step to advance. Always remember to bring your A game to work: appreciation, attendance, appearance, ambition, acceptance, accountability, and most important, your attitude. Every day is game day. Folks are counting on you,” read Williams.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero congratulated the graduates who saw an opportunity despite the pandemic and seized it.

“While we celebrate you and the promising futures set before you. Know that each of each of you are part of something bigger,” said the governor, who referenced the need to grow the local construction workforce and rebuild the island's flagging economy.

“As we navigate a post-pandemic world, we have an opportunity to build up what I think is our most valuable and precious resource, our community sources, you."