At 3:49 p.m. the Guam Fire Department's Rescue 3 reached the vessel of a distressed spearfisherman at the Facpi buoy off of Orote Point.

Fire Dispatch reported that a 21-year-old man was free diving/spearfishing with two others who lost sight of him, said GFD spokesman Firefighter Kevin Reilly.

After searching, they spotted him approximately 50 feet below the surface and called 911. Rescue divers entered the water and retrieved the victim.

At 4:08 p.m., the spearfisherman was recovered and brought on board Rescue 3 boat.

CPR was conducted en route to Agat Marina where Medic 5 was waiting for the patient. Medic 5 transported the patient at 4:27 p.m. and is en route to NHG with CPR being continued.