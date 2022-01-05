The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 210 new cases of COVID-19 from 1,393 tests run on Jan. 3.

That's a 15% positivity rate and a continuation of increased numbers as seen last week just before the New Year's Day weekend. At the beginning of December, daily positivity rates were as low as 1%. By last week, the rate had climbed to double digits.

According to the Joint Information Center, 45 cases were identified through contact tracing. Officials have said they've been seeing clusters of COVID-19 cases within the community, which is how the virus is spreading.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, in a statement released Tuesday night, noted this was the highest daily count since Oct. 29, 2021, when 111 cases were reported "at the tail end of our last surge."

"As Public Health officials forecasted, surges in positive cases often follow holidays such as Christmas and New Year's due to increased travel and gatherings. Paired with the emergent and highly transmissible omicron variant, this development is likely what we are seeing today," the governor stated. "Although our island does not currently have the specialized expertise needed to identify specific variants, we remain in constant communication with U.S. health officials to determine and address omicron’s presence in our community."

Officials have been worried about another surge as omicron has caused a swell in global COVID-19 cases around the world.

FDA approves Pfizer for younger children

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds, part of a broader effort to expand protection as schools, airlines and businesses struggle with massive disruptions caused by a surging omicron variant, The Washington Post reported.

The FDA also shortened to five months the time required between the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and a booster shot, the Post reported. Previously, the interval was six months.

Guam's Public Health spokeswoman Janela Carrera said the department will wait for recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before reducing the waiting time for boosters and starting the Pfizer booster shot for a younger age group.

Across the nation, state and county hospitals are being overrun by people who are testing positive for the virus. While COVID-19 hasn't increased hospitalization numbers dramatically in these past few days, the Joint Information Center on Tuesday reported 11 hospitalizations, officials have repeated the concern that Guam's limited resources can only cover so many patients.

This week, both Guam Memorial Hospital and Guam Regional Medical City have reported high patient counts overall, as well as busy emergency rooms with cases that aren't COVID-19-related.

GRMC this week had partially diverted ER patients to GMH who required CT scans as GRMC's machine was down, hospital officials confirmed.

GMH spokesperson Mai Habib said the island's only public hospital is also in a partial divert situation, referring ER patients to GRMC when necessary.

"Our GMHA ER doctors on duty make the decision to place ER on divert. Right now, it's due to saturation," she said.

CAR Score: 22.2

There are 620 people who are actively in isolation, according to the JIC.

As of Tuesday's JIC report, Guam has 19,899 officially reported COVID-19 cases and 273 deaths since COVID-19 reached the island in March 2020.

The COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 22.2. That's about 10 times higher than the 2.5 score that officials said is ideal for Guam.

After-school vaccination clinics

Officials continue to urge residents to get vaccinated. The vaccines are available to residents ages 5 and older.

To help make the vaccines more accessible, DPHSS and the Guam Department of Education will begin after-school vaccination clinics open to the community on Jan. 5 and 6. All eligible students, with parental consent, are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the JIC stated.

• Machananao Elementary School: 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 5

• Astumbo Elementary School: 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 6

The clinics will be open to the community, the JIC stated.

COVID-19 vaccination numbers

The JIC reported that as of Jan. 3, a total of 129,791 of Guam’s eligible population are fully vaccinated.

This total includes:

• 12 – 17 years old: 12,630 fully vaccinated

• 5-11 years old: 2,887 fully vaccinated

• Booster shots: 39,944 booster shots have been administered to eligible residents since Sept. 29, 2021.