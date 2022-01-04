The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 210 new cases of COVID-19 from 1,393 tests run on Jan. 3.

That's a 15% positivity rate and a continuation of increased numbers as seen last week just before the New Year's Day weekend.

According to the Joint Information Center, 45 cases were identified through contact tracing. Officials have said they've been seeing clusters of COVID-19 cases within the community, which is how the virus is spreading.

There currently are 620 people who are in active isolation, according to the JIC.

As of the Tuesday, Jan. 4, JIC report, Guam has 19,899 officially reported COVID-19 cases and 273 deaths since the virus first struck the island in March 2020.

The COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 22.2. That's about 10 times higher than the 2.5 score that officials said is ideal for Guam.

After-school vaccination clinics

Officials continue to urge residents to get vaccinated. The vaccines are available to residents ages 5 and older.

To help make the vaccines more accessible, DPHSS and the Guam Department of Education will begin after-school vaccination clinics open to the community on Jan. 5 and 6. All eligible students, with parental consent, are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the JIC stated.

• Machananao Elementary School: 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 5

• Astumbo Elementary School: 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 6

The clinics will be open to the community, the JIC stated.

COVID-19 vaccination numbers

The JIC reported that as of Jan. 3, a total of 129,791 of Guam’s eligible population are fully vaccinated.

This total includes:

• 12 – 17 years old: 12,630 fully vaccinated

• 5-11 years old: 2,887 fully vaccinated

• Booster shots: 39,944 booster shots have been administered to eligible residents since Sept. 29, 2021.