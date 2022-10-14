216K visitors in fiscal year 2022

More than 216,000 visitors from across the globe were welcomed to the island during fiscal year 2022, which ended Sept. 30, a significant increase from fiscal 2021, according to a release issued Thursday by the Guam Visitors Bureau.

GVB, however, also acknowledged that compared to arrivals logged in 2019, the island has a long way to go before its main industry recovers fully from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors from the U.S. and the Philippines were among the top three arrival markets that recovered the most since fiscal year 2019, with the third top-recovering source market generalized as "other" in GVB's report.

Data tracked by the bureau shows that the island has logged about 68.6% of arrivals coming from the mainland U.S., compared to 2019. Compared to pre-pandemic numbers, other source market recovery figures, according to GVB are:

• Philippines: 30.1%.

• South Korea: 14.8%.

• China: 3.6%.

• Japan: 2%.

• Taiwan: 1.5%.

Across all markets, arrivals in the past fiscal year amounted to just 13.3% of the more than 1.6 million visitors who arrived on Guam in 2019.

But when compared year over year, 2022 is exponentially better than 2021.

Just for the month of September 2022, Guam recorded 28,029 tourist arrivals, a jump of 388.7% over September 2021.

Based on the latest preliminary arrival summary released by GVB’s research and strategic planning division, actual arrivals surpassed the bureau’s original projection of 130,000 visitors for fiscal 2022 by about 83,000.

“We’re still on this long road to recovering our No. 1 industry, but the strides we’re making with our airline partners, travel trade and tourism-related businesses are getting us closer to our goals,” said Carl Gutierrez, GVB president and CEO.

Gutierrez thanked the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration for directing pandemic aid money to support the island's tourism recovery efforts.

"They authorized us to use $6.5 million in reimbursable American Rescue Plan funding to support three key initiatives: help visitors return home with our free COVID testing program with the Department of Public Health and Social Services, help our airline partners increase capacity through airline incentives, and help with upgrades and investments into our destination," he said. "These successful programs, including Air V&V and our in-market campaigns, assisted in driving demand from our source markets to our island and continue to aid in our recovery efforts.”

Impact study

GVB also announced that, in partnership with Tourism Economics, it completed the Tourism Satellite Account impact reports for 2019 to 2021, which are usually released every five years.

The report closely monitors and tracks the overall impact the visitor industry has on expenditures, government revenue and the local workforce, GVB stated.

According to the bureau, the study was done annually between 2019 and 2021 because of the "drastic shifts in tourism due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

The data gathered shows visitor spending was at $1.8 billion in 2019, which decreased to $404 million in 2020, and went even lower in 2021 to $88 million, a 95.1% drop.

The report also shows that taxes generated because of tourism were at $253 million in 2019, then dipped to $125 million in 2020 and further decreased in 2021 to $57 million.

The total economic impact that tourism has had in Guam also changed dramatically. The report showed about $2.4 billion in total sales in 2019, $776 million in 2020 and $306 million in 2021.

“The insights with the TSA reports are incredibly valuable in how we track tourism’s impact on our economy and community. We all anticipated the drop in tourism and now we can see the true impact across different sectors of the industry,” said Nico Fujikawa, GVB director of tourism research and strategic planning. “Our outlook of the tourism’s recovery is slow, but on track. We’re anticipating recovering around 33% of 2019 visitor levels, or about 500,000 visitors, in the coming year. It will be very interesting to see how spending habits and trends change in these reports as we collect new data.”