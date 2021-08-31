21K food benefits cards issued

As of Aug. 27, more 11,000 families have picked up their child’s P-EBT cards, a type of food stamp benefit provided to eligible youth in light of school meals missed due to pandemic-related school closures.

Department of Public Health and Social Services spokeswoman Janela Carrera on Monday reported that 21,442 cards were distributed to 11,339 parents.

The next distribution dates have been set for today through Sept. 4, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m, at the Micronesia Mall Center Court. Parents or guardians can register for an appointment at tinyurl.com/pebtguam.

According to the Joint Information Center, benefits will be loaded in four increments.

P-EBT issuances for GDOE students will occur as follows:

• the first issuance will be for $422.41 on Sept. 11.

• the second issuance will be for $310.83 on Sept. 18.

• the third issuance will be for $294.89 on Sept. 25.

• the final issuance will be for $215.19 on Sept. 30.

Only officially listed parents and guardians of public school students who attended last year can apply, Public Health has stated.