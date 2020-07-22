22 miles for Liberation and military veterans

As the sun rose on Liberation Day morning, about 120 people took to Marine Corps Drive for the first ever "Liberation Day - Never Leave a Fallen Comrade" foot march and bike ride.

Several participants from local veterans group Got Your 671 (GY671) and avid cyclists Freedom Grinderz held the U.S. and Guam flags as they split up starting from the front gates of Andersen Air Force Base and Naval Base Guam to travel a combined 22 miles to meet at Governor Joseph Flores Memorial Park in Tumon.

"John Concepcion reached out to Freedom Grinderz to help support their cause, which is to make all veterans aware that PTSD and suicide awareness is true and it is alive," said Joey Cruz, president of Freedom Grinderz, as he spoke to the crowd of attendees.

The 22-mile march highlights the national daily suicide average among military veterans.

"What GY671 is trying to do is have an establishment where you can go and everything is there. Pretty much a one-stop place where you can say, 'Hey, I need to be with other veterans,'" said Concepcion, president of Got Your 671. "It's just a place to unwind, unlace your boots and feel safe. We are doing this so those active duty and National Guard who are still in have a place to go when you are done. You don't have to go around and say, 'How do I do this?' I want it to be where education for the spouses and children are there because the spouses and children have to deal with veterans."

Concepcion is a military veteran.

"This is mostly experience from myself, so my wife has to deal with how I was, the changes, she had to do it on her own. So, I want to get the Vietnam Veteran-era spouses, Korean War and our era spouses to get together and say, 'This is how I dealt with my veteran' or 'This is how I dealt with the children when he was gone' or whatever the case may be. We can learn from each other. Our era is silent. But, I don't think it's silent anymore. We are going to move forward and make sure our veterans and spouses and children are taken care of. It just needs to happen."

The march and ride also commemorated Guam's 76th Liberation Day.