An additional 22 people have been identified by Department of Defense as being positive COVID-19 cases.

That brings Guam’s total number of positive cases since testing started in March to 222, according to the Joint Information Center. Of those cases 180 are classified as civilians, and 42 are military service members.

The 22 additional cases were identified through contact tracing among service members in a unit deployed to Andersen Air Force Base (AFB), bringing the total cases associated with this unit to 35, the JIC press release stated.

Two cases were identified through screening at Andersen AFB and were healthcare workers who reported contact to cases of COVID-19.

“All service members assigned to the unit were rapidly placed in isolation and have since been relocated to Andersen AFB where they are under medical observation in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) protocols,” according to the press release. “All members of the deployed unit have been tested with conclusive results. All positive cases were placed under mandatory isolation, and all other military members associated to this unit were placed under mandatory enforced quarantine on Andersen AFB. Andersen AFB, working with DPHSS, continues to conduct thorough and complete contact tracing.”

Andersen AFB is complying with all DoD travel restrictions and clearance processes and are committed to ensuring the health and safety of all service members, civilians, families and the community.

DPHSS tested two local residents today and both tested negative, according to the press release.

The number of deaths associated with the novel coronavirus remains at five. The Department of Public Health and Social Services continues to release local residents from isolation as they recover from COVID-19 infection – bringing that number to 173.

However, the new cases from DoD has increased the total number of active cases to 44.