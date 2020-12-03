After more than 800 tests were conducted for the novel coronavirus, health officials confirmed 22 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

That's a positivity rate of 2.73, one of the lowest rates Guam has seen in months.

The new COVID-19 cases raise the total number of cases for Guam to 6,942 since testing started in March. There have been 112 deaths linked to the respiratory illness. Currently, there are 800 cases in active isolation and 6,030 people have completed isolation.

Of the 22 cases, five cases were identified through contact tracing. Four cases reported recent travel and were identified in quarantine.

As of Dec. 3, the COVID Area Risk (CAR) Score is 2.1, making this the fourth day that the score has fallen under the ideal 5.0. Adelup is monitoring the CAR Score for two weeks following Thanksgiving to determine whether or not to lift social gathering restrictions for the remainder of the holiday season.

The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread.