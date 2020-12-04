The island is seeing its lowest rates of new COVID-19 cases in months, a stark contrast to numbers in the mainland, which have been on an upward trajectory.

On Thursday, the Joint Information Center reported 22 new COVID-19 cases out of 806 tests conducted. That's a positivity rate of 2.73%, one of the lowest rates Guam has seen in months. Beginning in August, officials recorded positivity rates in the double digits; on Aug. 26, there were 136 new positive case out of 952 tests conducted – that's a 14.3% positivity rate. On Oct. 18, Guam had 52 new cases out of 288 tests, or an 18.1% positivity rate.

Even with improved numbers, officials have warned the island remains under Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, with a social gathering limit of five people if they're not from the same household.

Dr. Felix Cabrera, of the governor's Physicians Advisory Group, said even after the first of the vaccines arrive on island, residents will still be required to follow public health guidelines, including wearing masks, social distancing, avoiding crowds and washing hands frequently, "until the data says we can let our guard down."

He did note that Guam's COVID Area Risk Score – which is now at 2.1, according to the Joint Information Center – is good news. The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread.

The PAG, along with Adelup, are watching the daily number of positive cases over the next two weeks to see if the score continues to stay below the ideal 5.0 threshold. The governor has said if the CAR Score reaches 5.0 or lower, she'll be inclined to lift some of the social gathering restrictions for the remainder of the holiday season.

The new COVID-19 cases raise the total number of cases for Guam to 6,942 since testing started in March. There have been 112 deaths linked to the respiratory illness. Currently, there are 800 cases in active isolation and 6,030 people have completed isolation.

Those who have tested positive who are unable to self isolate can be housed at the goverment isolation facility to protect their family members from contracting the virus. Individuals may contact 311 or call 998-4512 between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. to get transported to the isolation facility.

GFD firefighter, airport employee positive

The Guam Fire Department reported a firefighter assigned to the Talofofo Fire Station tested positive for COVID-19. As a precaution, two firefighters identified as close contacts are in quarantine and will be tested on Saturday, according to a GFD statement.

Officials said the fire station is being cleaned and decontaminated to protect fellow firefighters and the community.

A.B. Won Pat International Airport Authority officials reassured residents and travelers that airport operations continue smoothly after an airport employee tested positive for COVID-19.

"We have been informed of another team member who has contracted the virus and have undertaken the necessary sanitization and disinfection efforts in work and public areas for everyone's safety. It has been determined that this case, as the previous employee cases, was acquired through community ... spread and not at the airport," stated GIAA Executive Manager John Quinata.