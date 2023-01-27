22 new US citizens take oath of allegiance

The nation welcomed 22 new citizens following a naturalization ceremony Thursday morning in Hagåtña.

Immigrants from the Philippines, Jamaica, Taiwan and Korea took their oaths to support and defend the United States of America.

“It’s been a long, winding road and congratulations to you on your journey. ... I congratulate you all,” said Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood of the District Court of Guam.

The courtroom was filled with family members and supporters.

Diana Marie Gamot Vergara, the ceremony's youngest new citizen at 18, led the group in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance before all the new citizens took the Oath of Allegiance.

“I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state or sovereignty of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen; that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” the applicants recited, in part, later concluding, "That I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; so help me God."

After taking the Oath, the smiling new citizens proudly waved American flags as their certificates were handed out.

'Grateful and blessed'

Jay Ann Caigoy Quejado was giddy with excitement as she took pictures outside the courtroom with her family.

“Very grateful, very grateful and blessed," said Quejado. "I applied. ... After five years, ... here I am now!”