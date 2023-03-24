22% pay raise debate turns to merit bonuses

The Guam Legislature pushed ahead with questions to government finance and human resource officials Thursday afternoon, as lawmakers consider a $21 million funding measure to implement 22% pay raises for government employees under the General Pay Plan and workers of several autonomous and semi-autonomous entities.

Some of the discussion turned to unpaid merit bonuses and a comparison of pay averages generated by the Guam Chamber of Commerce.

The last merit bonuses paid were in calendar year 2012, according to Shane Ngata, personnel services administrator at the Department of Administration. DOA Director Edward Birn added that about $6 million is owed in merit bonuses.

Sen. Thomas Fisher, a Republican, asked why the government would not address merit bonuses before pay raises.

"Why don't we get our house in order before we start giving away more money? Why don't we use some of this money to pay the merit bonus first?" he asked.

Birn responded that DOA is in the process of doing that now.

"The HR department was required by law to reconsider and reconfigure and make a proposal for updating the merit bonus evaluation in order that it should be paid. ... We've recently completed it and it's been provided to the governor for her approval," Birn said.

The DOA director told senators it has been determined which of the bonuses earned in the past years will be eligible for payout.

"The governor has made it clear that she is going to pay the merit bonuses for the years in which her administration was in process, ... for fiscal year 2017 onwards, with the exception for the year 2019, where this body determined that the merit bonus should not be paid out," he added.

'Do you think it's fair?'

That led to more questions from Fisher, asking why Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero decided to pay only merit bonuses that accrued while she was in office and whether Birn agreed she is "stiffing" employees who worked prior to her administration.

Birn said he could surmise only that the governor felt responsible for omissions during her administration, and that Fisher should ask previous governors why merit bonuses were not paid in their time.

While he suggested senators ask Leon Guerrero directly why merit bonuses would be paid only for the time she spent in office, Birn added he thought it was not unreasonable for the governor to assume the liabilities of her own administration and not liabilities from someone else's omissions.

Fisher responded that the government still owes employees money.

"Do you think it's fair?" he asked.

Birn responded that he believed it was fair that unpaid merit bonuses are "finally" being addressed, that it's systematic and that the alternative would seem to be not to address it all, which would not be appropriate.

Later, during questioning from Republican Sen. Frank Blas Jr., Birn said local law requires certain "preconditions" for payment. During the course of other administrations, those preconditions weren't met, he said.

"I think there's an argument to say they should only be paid when the conditions are met. But that was the decision of the governor, and that's the mandate that we carried out," Birn said.

Chamber data debated

Fisher and other senators also drew attention to pay comparisons generated by the Guam Chamber of Commerce, showing local average hourly earnings by sector.

Fisher said the chamber report showed GovGuam's average earnings by sector was $35.39 per hour.

Birn told lawmakers that pay amounted roughly to more than $75,000 per year, which he said doesn't mirror the government's data.

"From the statistics that we gave you yesterday, there were very few people in the General Pay Plan earning $35.39 (per hour), ... so, I can't verify or even sympathize with these numbers produced by the Guam Chamber of Commerce. They would have to explain where they got their numbers from. It certainly doesn't agree with our numbers," Birn said.

Blas later said the chamber clarified to him that the information used for the chart was derived from the Bureau of Statistics and Plans.

As they did Wednesday, lawmakers proceeded with questions and discussions into Thursday night.

The pay raises for General Pay Plan employees are part of a series of raises for government employees under various pay plans, which have included nurses, law enforcement officers and teachers.

The governor submitted a funding bill for the GPP raises at the end of January, after approving a 22% raise in the payment plan structure. The initial bill accounted only for DOA, with the intention of implementing raises by April.

The amended version before lawmakers now includes appropriations to other agencies - the University of Guam, Guam Community College, the Mayors' Council of Guam and the Public Defender Service Corp. - and the Judiciary of Guam, which sought parity with GPP pay raises.

The appropriations would be made by adjusting budgeted revenues for fiscal 2023, and then appropriating money to the agencies and the judiciary.

A special session for the pay raise measure was called by the governor for Monday, but a majority of lawmakers delayed that session for two days in favor of an emergency session on a trio of bills addressing sanitation and facilities issues at public schools.