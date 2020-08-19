22 test positive out of 524 tested; total now 599

Twenty-two more people have tested positive for COVID-19, the Joint Information Center confirmed today.
The following breakdown provides cumulative COVID-19 test results for Wednesday:
• 9 from the Department of Public Health & Social Services
• 9 from Diagnostic Laboratory Services
• 2 from Guam Memorial Hospital
• 1 from Guam Regional Medical City
• 1 from a private clinic
JIC also confirmed there are 14 COVID patients who remain hospitalized at GMH.
To date, there have been a total of 599 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There have been five deaths, and 231 cases are in active isolation.
Of those cases, 525 are civilians and 74 are military service members.
About 363 are not in isolation.