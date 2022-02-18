220 airmen, four B-52s arrive on Guam

More than 220 airmen and four B-52s from the 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron in Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, arrived on Guam on Feb. 9 to conduct bomber task force missions.

“Every bomber task force mission demonstrates the credibility of our forces to address a global security environment that is more diverse and uncertain than at any other time in our history,” said Lt Col. Christopher Coleman, the 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron commander. “Put simply, we are here to support a stable, secure, and free Indo-Pacific region.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The arrival of the B-52H Stratofortress at Andersen Andersen Air Force Base links U.S. Air Force personnel with their partners in the Indo-Pacific and enables collaborative training with U.S. allies, according to the Air Force.

“This deployment has everything to do with developing the integral elements of agile combat employment,” said Maj James Bell, 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron project officer.