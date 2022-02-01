Approximately 220 homeowners who've had financial hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic filed pre-applications for the government of Guam's newly launched Homeowner Assistance Fund program.

Adelup confirmed the amount of pre-applicants at 4 p.m. Monday, the first day of the application period. The pre-application process will continue through Feb. 11.

The program is funded by a $13.6 million grant that is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"This program is designed to address and assist homeowners who are behind on their mortgages and perhaps are at risk for foreclosure," said acting Gov. Josh Tenorio.

"This program is being administered by the Guam Department of Administration and is focused on providing mortgage assistance, utility assistance, and other property assistance to individuals and residents of our island who have been affected by lost wages by the pandemic we are currently experiencing."

'Relief is here'

Agency leaders joined the acting governor Monday during a virtual press conference.

"I am excited to inform Guam homeowners that relief is here," said Audrey Topasna, director of the program.

Eligible applicants can get up to $15,000 toward mortgage, utilities and property tax payments that have fallen behind since Jan. 21, 2020.

The utility services include power and water, and trash removal.

"We anticipate that 1,000 households could be helped with this assistance," Tenorio said. "We want to help you. We have folks standing by ready to try to determine eligibility."

Topasna said they have until September 2025 to use the funding.

"We are in the third year of this pandemic, and everything is still unknown," Topasna said. "A homeowner may not have experienced any financial hardship right now but should they do so, maybe sometime in December and their income was affected, then they can come in and apply."

Residents can pre-apply online at doa.guam.gov or at the Guam HAF Program office located on the second floor of the ITC building in Tamuning from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.