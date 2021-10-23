227th fatality related to COVID-19 confirmed

A 77-year-old woman who was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions is Guam's 227th COVID-19-related fatality, the Joint Information Center confirmed Friday.

The woman died Friday at Guam Regional Medical City. She tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 16, JIC reported.

"No words can express how deeply we feel for the friends and family of those who were impacted by this virus and taken too soon," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "The grief is great and so is the reality that it will continue. We will control what we can, with our personal mitigations against COVID-19, to build defenses against such great loss."

Residents are urged to seek emergency medical care immediately or call 911 if they have trouble breathing or experience persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake up or stay awake, or bluish lips or face.

The number of COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized has gone down to 46, less than half of the daily totals last month. Of the 46 patients, 18 had been vaccinated.

Guam Memorial Hospital had seven patients in intensive care, while GRMC had four in its ICU.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 out of 951 tests performed on Oct. 21.

Twenty-six cases were identified through contact tracing.

Guam has recorded 17,472 officially reported COVID-19 cases.