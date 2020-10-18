Nearly 10,000 error-free tax refunds totaling $23.7 million will be mailed out to tax payers this week, the Office of the Governor announced on Sunday.

The refunds will go to those with error-free returns who filed on or before April 17.

“Earlier this week we released $17 million in COLA, ahead of the mandated deadline. Along with $23.7 million in tax refunds, that’s nearly $41 million put into the hands of taxpayers and retirees under local authority in the last few days alone,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “I want to thank the members of my Fiscal Discipline team and the employees of the Department of Revenue and Taxation and the Department of Administration for their work to ensure these refunds were issued expeditiously.”

Lt. Governor Joshua Tenorio noted the release of the funds was a result of "prudent fiscal management" and is part of a series of action aimed to help people who have been affected by COVID-19.