23 beaches named to Guam EPA advisory

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency listed 23 beaches on its weekly advisory after taking 42 samples across the island during the week of Oct. 22. The following recreational waters were deemed polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards:

• Agat: Bangi Beach, Nimitz Beach, North of Agat Marina, south of Chaligan Creek, Togcha Beach - Cemetery, and Togcha Beach - Namo;

• Asan: Adelup Beach Park, Adelup Point Beach (West) and Asan Bay Beach;

• Chalan Pago: Pago Bay;

• Hagåtña: Hagåtña Bayside Park, Hagåtña Channel - Outrigger Ramp, Padre Palomo Park Beach, West Hagåtña Bay - Park, and West Hagåtña Bay - West Storm Drain;

• Inarajan: Inarajan Bay;

• Piti: Piti Bay, Santos Memorial Park and United Seamen's Service;

• Talofofo: Talofofo Bay;

• Tamuning: East Hagåtña Bay - Trinchera Beach;

• Umatac: Toguan Bay and Umatac Bay.

The public is reminded that swimming, fishing or playing in these waters may may result in minor illnesses such as sore throats or diarrhea. It may also result in more serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis, or severe gastroenteritis. Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems have a greater chance of getting sick when they come in contact with contaminated water, the Guam EPA advisory stated.

The public is also reminded to refrain from harvesting or consuming fish, seaweed or other marine organisms from Tanguisson Beach.

Information was provided in a press release.