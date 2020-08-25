23 COVID-19 patients in GMH

There are 23 COVID-19 patients in the Guam Memorial Hospital, six of whom are in intensive care, confirmed Krystal Paco-San Agustin, governor’s press secretary.

That's an increase from the 17 previously reported.

One person is on a ventilator, Paco-San Agustin also confirmed.

GMH chief executive officer Lillian Perez-Posadas has said there are a total of five beds in COVID-19 Care 2.

CARE 3, which has a 17-bed capacity, also is able to accommodate ICU patients.

Currently, the island has had 907 confirmed cases since testing started in March.