23 COVID-19 patients in GMH

The Guam Memorial Hospital Tuesday April 14, 2020. Kevin Milan/ The Guam Daily Post

There are 23 COVID-19 patients in the Guam Memorial Hospital, six of whom are in intensive care, confirmed Krystal Paco-San Agustin, governor’s press secretary.

That's an increase from the 17 previously reported. 

One person is on a ventilator, Paco-San Agustin also confirmed.

GMH chief executive officer Lillian Perez-Posadas has said there are a total of five beds in COVID-19 Care 2.

CARE 3, which has a 17-bed capacity, also is able to accommodate ICU patients.

Currently, the island has had 907 confirmed cases since testing started in March.

