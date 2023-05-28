23 intersections manned with personnel

The men and women of the Guam National Guard doubled their coverage of service members stationed at heavily used intersections, as widespread power outages persist days after Typhoon Mawar devastated the island. Guard members and law enforcement officers have been directing motorists at intersections to maintain order on the roads since Mawar zapped power and traffic signals remain inoperable.

It's an important job that those from both the Army and Air National Guards signed up for, according to Guam Guard spokesperson Mark Scott.

"These young soldiers and airmen who volunteered to stand on the hot asphalt in our time of need are the absolute best of us," he told The Guam Daily Post. "Their houses are still in disarray and they are running low on gas, but they still chose to place the safety of others first."

According to data released by the Guard, traffic control coverage was increased, from manning 10 intersections Friday to 23 intersections Saturday. The number remained steady at 23 on Sunday.

Guard members were directing traffic at intersections in Yigo, Dededo, Pago Bay, Santå Rita-Sumai, Tiyan, Tamuning, Harmon, Sinajana, Hagåtña, Mangilao and Barrigada, according to information shared by Scott.

"Say what you will about the younger generations. But here in the Guam Guard, they are carrying the torch well and, on behalf of Brig. Gen. Mike Cruz and the command team, we are extremely proud of them," Scott said.

Engineering personnel from the Guard have been activated to help clear large debris, such as fallen trees, from roads and sidewalks. Operations were underway in Hagåtña over the weekend, Scott said.