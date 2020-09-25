There were 23 new COVID-19 cases out of 569 samples tested, the Joint Information Center reported on Friday.

Nine of the new cases were identified through contact tracing.

Since testing started in March, there have been a total of 2,286 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 39 deaths.

There are 579 people in active isolation. Of those, 31 people are hospitalized at the Guam Memorial Hospital with 11 in the intensive care unit.

To date, 1,668 people have completed isolation.

Of the total cases, 2,019 are classified as civilians and 267 are military service members.

DPHSS issues addendum to guidance memo 2020-039

The Department of Public Health and Social Services issued an addendum to DPHSS Guidance Memorandum 2020-039 naming businesses and services not authorized for on-site operations:

• Amusement sites and venues, including, but not limited to, amusement parks, game rooms, arcades, bingo events, internet cafes; and any other businesses not permitted to operate without express authorization from DPHSS.

GDOE employee tests positive for COVID-19

On Sept. 25, the Guam Department of Education confirmed that one additional employee from George Washington High School tested positive for COVID-19. This case was identified through contact tracing efforts.

The GDOE is working closely with DPHSS to conduct contact tracing and close contacts of the confirmed case will be contacted directly by DPHSS.

A close contact is an individual who has come in face-to-face contact with a confirmed COVID-19 individual for at least 10 minutes or more and within six feet, or who has had direct contact with infectious secretions of the confirmed COVID-19 individual (e.g. being coughed on).

Areas of the campus have been identified for cleaning and disinfecting as needed. GDOE employees will not have access to these areas until cleaning has been completed.