Erika Cho, 24, was only a year old when her father Kwi Young Cho, along with 228 others, died in an airline crash on the same ground she was standing on Thursday morning.

She and her brother, 23-year-old Eric, mother Sara, and two of her father's siblings returned to the general crash site.

There, a monument was built in 1998 in honor of the 229 souls who perished and the 25 who survived the Aug. 6, 1997, crash of Korean Air Flight 801 into a remote area on Nimitz Hill.

The monument, which sits on military property, is open to the public only once a year for the annual commemoration.

Cho, now a University of Guam student, said she wished she knew her father better, beyond the stories from her family about how he was as a person.

Or whether she shares any of his features, she said, tears welling up in her eyes.

"I really do appreciate people coming and remembering the day, especially the residents we lost," she said.

'Remember all the loving people'

Her uncle, Chang-Young Cho, 62, was the older brother who's made it a point to visit the site every year.

"Every anniversary, we come here. Tonight is at my brother's house, for the rosary," he said.

He said his younger brother at the time was working for a hotel on Guam, and was on his way back to Guam after a vacation in Korea. He said half of his brother's golden necklace was found at the crash site.

Chang-Young Cho's sister, Ina Lee, also makes the annual visit to the site in honor of the memories of their younger brother and the others who lost their lives that day.

"It's been 23 years," Ina Lee said. "I was working at the time with Korean Air. And my youngest brother was on board. We weren't able to find the body."

Lee said the family is "able to survive because God guides us today," and thanked those who made the long drive to join them at the site.

"Remember all the loving people on that flight," one of the ceremony hosts said.

Jon Junior Calvo, the governor's acting chief of staff, joined the family at the commemoration ceremony, along with five senators and former UOG President and former Del. Robert Underwood.