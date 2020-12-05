24 beaches deemed polluted

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency listed 24 beaches on its weekly advisory based on the results of 43 samples taken the week of Dec. 3.

The following recreational waters were polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards:

• Agat: Bangi Beach, Nimitz Beach, North of Agat Marina - south of Chaligan Creek, Togcha Beach - Cemetery and Namo

• Asan: Adelup Beach Park, Adelup Point Beach (West) and Asan Bay Beach;

• Chalan Pago: Pago Bay;

• Hagåtña: Hagåtña Bayside Park, Padre Palomo Park and West Hagåtña Bay - West Storm Drain;

• Inarajan: Inarajan Bay, Inarajan Pool

• Merizo: Merizo Pier - Mamaon Channel;

• Piti: Piti Bay, Port Authority Beach and Santos Memorial Park;

• Talofofo: First Beach, Talofofo Bay;

• Tamuning: East Hagåtña Bay - Alupang Tower Beach East and Trinchera Beach; and

• Umatac: Toguan Bay and Umatac Bay.

The public is reminded that swimming, fishing or playing in these waters may result in minor illnesses such as sore throats or diarrhea. It can also cause more serious illnesses, such as meningitis, encephalitis, or severe gastroenteritis. Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems have a greater chance of getting sick when they come in contact with contaminated water.

Information was provided in a news release.